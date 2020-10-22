Video clearly shows police arrested PML-N’s Safdar in Karachi: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the police arrested PML-N leader Capt (retd) Safdar Awan, rejecting any role of Rangers in the episode that happened in the next morning of the PDM rally in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to ARY NEWS, the SAPM rejected the violation of ‘chadar and char diwari’ during the police action against Safdar Awan and said that it was PML-N that had adopted such tactics in the past against its opponents.

“History is full of the stories where PML-N led Punjab government has used police to violate chadar and char Diwari,” he said while citing the example of inhumane treatment meted out to the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) activists during the Model Town incident.

یہ ہمیں بتائیں گے چادر اور چار دیواری کا تقدس۔ یہ وہی لوگ ہیں جنہوں نے ماڈل ٹاؤن میں حاملہ عورتوں کے منہ میں گولیاں ماریں۔ pic.twitter.com/6KbYXqIk2c — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 22, 2020



Shahbaz Gill said that the footage regarding Safdar Awan’s arrest clearly shows that neither any door was forcefully opened nor it involved any manhandling.

A video was circulated through a ‘media channel’ portraying a Rangers van posted outside the hotel to support their claim of paramilitary force’s involvement, however, the CCTV footage from inside the hotel has clearly shown that police carried out the entire operation, he said.

Federal Minister for Telecommunication Fawad Chaudhry also seconded the SAPM Shahbaz Gill and said that the worst case of violating the sanctity of chadar and char diwari happened in Model Town where innocent people were brutally killed by the PML-N government.

چادر اور چاردیواری کی حرمت کو پامال کرنے کا بدترین واقعہ ماڈل ٹاؤن میں پولیس گردی تھی،بے گناہ لوگ جن میں حاملہ خاتون بھی شامل تھیں پولیس گردی کا نشانہ بنیں۔ صفدر کی گرفتاری کو چادر اور چار دیواری کی پامالی کہنا تو مذاق ہے خصوصاْ اس گروپ کی طرف سے جو ماڈل ٹاؤن کا ذمہ دار ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 22, 2020



“Even pregnant women were targeted in the attack,” he said adding that terming Safdar’s arrest as a violation of chadar and char diwari is a joke.

“How could those responsible for the Model Town incident even talk about the sanctity of the chadar and char diwari,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments