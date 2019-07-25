Video scandal suspect gets pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court bench granted on Thursday pre-arrest bail to a suspect in a video scandal involving judge Arshad Malik who had handed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven-year prison term in the Al-Azizia case.

The single bench comprising acting IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq directed Nasir Janjua to furnish a surety bond of Rs200,000 to secure the bail.

The bench approved his bail until July 30 when the applicant will have to appear before it for bail extension or otherwise.

Judge Malik had earlier lodged a case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Mian Tariq, Janjua and others.

Mian Tariq, who was arrested on July 17, is in judicial custody in the case. He was presented before Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi on July 22, who sent him to prison on 14-day judicial remand.

According to the FIA, Tariq allegedly shot a video of the judge and later sold the footage.

The video was sold to PML-N local leader Mian Raza and then Nasir Janjua, Nasir Butt, Khurrum Yousaf and Mahar Ghulam Jelani allegedly used it to blackmail the judge.

