CCTV cameras captured the terrifying moment a heavy rain of electric sparks fell down on passers-by after a lightning bolt struck trolley bus wires.

The shocking footage was captured during a thunderstorm in Russia’s St Petersburg city on May 19.

The clip shows a huge flash of light illuminates the intersection of Veteranov Avenue and Soldata Korzuna street, an instant before an ear-splitting rumble of thunder follows.

A rain of huge parks falls on the street, making the shocked people stop and watch in horror. A pedestrian could be seen sheltering underneath an umbrella and jumping in shock.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was a frightening and amazing moment,” a witness said.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident, according to reports.

The bizarre phenomenon occurred after a lightning bolt struck trolley bus wires and the powerful electric discharge provoked the explosion and sparks.

