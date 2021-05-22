Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Terrifying video shows rain of electric sparks after lightning bolt strikes wires

lightning bolt strikes wires

CCTV cameras captured the terrifying moment a heavy rain of electric sparks fell down on passers-by after a lightning bolt struck trolley bus wires.

The shocking footage was captured during a thunderstorm in Russia’s St Petersburg city on May 19.

The clip shows a huge flash of light illuminates the intersection of Veteranov Avenue and Soldata Korzuna street, an instant before an ear-splitting rumble of thunder follows.

A rain of huge parks falls on the street, making the shocked people stop and watch in horror. A pedestrian could be seen sheltering underneath an umbrella and jumping in shock.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was a frightening and amazing moment,” a witness said.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident, according to reports.

The bizarre phenomenon occurred after a lightning bolt struck trolley bus wires and the powerful electric discharge provoked the explosion and sparks.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

‘Tragic mistake’: Hospital amputates wrong leg of elderly man

Offbeat

Woman fumes after finding out a sofa she sold for Rs75,000 is worth over Rs3mn

Offbeat

Woman making chapatis in pressure cooker goes viral on social media

Offbeat

Optical illusion video shows man leaping up into the sky

[X] Close