Terrifying video shows skier chased downhill by wild bear

The horrifying video showing a skier being chased down by a bear atop a snow-covered mountain at a ski resort in Romania is doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, which has since gone viral, a wild bear can be seen chasing a lone skier down the popular mountain Romanian resort and other tourists in the chairlift asking him to ski faster.

According to media reports, the incident took place at a ski resort in Predeal, Romania on 23 January.

“Faster, Faster! Go, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don’t look back!” the others around can be heard shouting at him, reported by Romanian Insider.

Luckily, the skier managed to escape the brown bear without any injuries by displaying an admirable presence of mind and the former was able to ski away in speed.

The authorities have reportedly launched an investigation and promised to relocate the bear to a safer area.

Skier in Romania gets chased by a bear pic.twitter.com/WOgtvDQsYn — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 26, 2021

