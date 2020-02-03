Imran Farooq’s wife records video testimony in London

LONDON: Wife of the slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq appeared in front of the judicial magistrates on Monday, ARY News reported.

The slain politician’s death is still shrouded in controversy, a video testimony was recorded, the process took almost two hours in entirety.

Read More: ATC grants one month for testimonies in Imran Farooq murder case

Two officers of the Scotland Yard accompanied the widow when she came in to record her statement at the Hendon magistrates court.

The statement was recorded on the behest of the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) of Pakistan, formal permission for the undertaking was sought prior.

Earlier on January 22, British authorities responded to a letter of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recording statements of British witnesses in Imran Farooq murder case.

Read More: FIA writes British authorities for video link testimonies in Imran Farooq case

In a key development in the case, the British authorities told the FIA that the arrangements have been finalized for recording statements of the UK-based witnesses in the murder case of the MQM leader, from February 03 to 07, sources said.

According to sources, the FIA has altered the list of the witnesses and now 17 persons will record their testimonies instead of earlier 33 witnesses. Wife of Imran Farooq will also testify to the court via video link.

