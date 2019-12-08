A rescue centre in Missouri has found a puppy with an extra tail growing in the middle of his forehead from a freezing cold street.

Narwhal the ‘unicorn puppy’ named Narwhal stole the hearts of thousands of people across the globe after rescue organisation Mac’s Mission found him on a freezing cold street being looked after by an older dog, Mirror.co.uk reported.

The abandoned puppy was taken to vet by the Missouri-based centre which ‘specialises in special’ which found the tail was not connected to anything and wasn’t causing the adorable doggo any harm. The vet said that he had simply been given ‘extra parts during assembly’.

Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn has found his forever home with Mac’s Mission founder Rochelle Steffen and will help the centre’s work to care for dogs which have been abused, injured or have birth defects.

Narwhal fans also played a big part in the decision, with 17,836 messages sent to the centre asking them to keep him so they can watch him grow.

Comments

comments