WATCH: Waitress sees ‘nightmare’ cloaked figure outside restaurant

A video clip featuring a cloaked figure going viral on social media, as a waitress at a restaurant was seen handling the ‘nightmare’ situation far too calmly.

A woman who used to work at a restaurant recently spotted a “faceless figure” wearing a long, hooded black cloak and standing outside the window of the dining establishment she works at.

The unnamed employee also filmed the bizarre experience.

In the video, the woman can be seen walking out of the back of the restaurant and approaching the figure, heading right up to the window.

“Who is this? Oh my god bro,” she said during the recording video.

She also shared the footage on her TikTok account with the caption: “She’s playing it way too cool. This is one of my worst nightmares.”

The TikTok video has since been watched over 30,000 times.

