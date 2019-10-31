Web Analytics
VietJet orders 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft

VietJet Aviation will order 20 Airbus long-range A321XLR aircraft which the budget carrier hopes will support its international expansion as Vietnam’s aviation market heats up.

VietJet expects the first aircraft to be delivered in 2023, it said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it will be the “first carrier in the world” to operate the new long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family jets.

Vietnam’s largest conglomerate in August applied to launch an airline next year, intensifying competition in one of the fastest growing aviation markets.

The sector includes Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Co.

The airline also signed a separate agreement in Toulouse, France, for two A320/A321 aircraft simulators.

Vietjet’s order book for Airbus aircraft now sits at 186, the airline said.

In September, Reuters reported that Airbus sold 15 A321XLR jets to Vietjet.

Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said Thursday’s order will “modernize Vietjet’s fleet as we look to strongly grow our international flight network.”

The airline currently flies to destinations including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and India.

