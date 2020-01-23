Villager working in field discovers 35kg Indian mortar shell

PASRUR: A villager venturing out in the fields came across a 35 kilogram (kg) mortar shell on Thursday in the area of Kakhanwali, Punjab, ARY News reported.

The bomb disposal squad was urgently called upon after the discovery, the squad has confiscated the dangerous weapon.

The villager who discovered the dangerous shell was working in the fields when he came across the mortal which had apparently failed to explode, as intended.

After a preliminary inquiry, the bomb disposal squad deduced that the mortar shell was ‘made in India.’

Earlier on December 26, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had strongly condemned continued violations of line of control (LOC) by the Indian army.

CM Usman Buzdar paid rich tribute to the Pakistan army for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

In a statement, the chief minister said that the Pakistan army has given a strong reply to the enemy by sending Indian army men to hell.

