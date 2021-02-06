Villagers shift house on foot, video goes viral

In an amazing show of unity, a group of people in a village were captured on camera shifting a house on foot from one place to another.

The video which was shared by an Indian forest officer on Twitter has gone viral.

Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at village in Nagalandpic.twitter.com/XUGhiEGNe7 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 5, 2021



The clip was filmed in Nagaland area of India and was shared with a caption: “Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at village in Nagaland.”

In the clip, locals can be seen shifting a thatched hut from one location to another on foot in a village in Nagaland. People can be seen crowded on all four sides of the hut as the help shift it to a new spot. They can be heard encouraging each other.

The clip has gone viral on the microblogging platform as it garnered more than 15,200 views and over 700 likes with netizens praising the teamwork of the locals.

One user said, “Moving without wheels. Well done.” Another wrote, “Waaah, teamwork.”A third user added, “When there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved..!” “Superb,” a user said in the comments section. “Well done,” another user added.

