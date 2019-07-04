Viral singing painter Arif Hayat releases new single

A video of a painter crooning to Arjit Singh’s songs went viral last year on social media. Muhammad Arif Hayat became a singing sensation as his melodious voice impressed many people.

The new talent was given a chance by singer Aima Baig to perform live in a concert in Lahore last year on August 14. Keeping his musical dream alive, Hayat recently released two singles.

The new song Thoko Tali is composed by Asif Samrat and Tahir Abbas. Sofiya Nasir is producer of the video which has already garnered 19,000 views. It pays a tribute to Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On his journey from a painter to a singer, Hayat said that the response he has received is overwhelming. “My parents were extremely delighted and quite surprised to see me on television,” he said on ARY News’ show Bakhabar Savera.

“I listen to a lot of songs of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from Pakistan and Mohammad Rafi from India,” the resident of Mirpur Khas shared when asked about his favourite singers.

Another music video, Ho Kar Judaa in Hayat’s exhilarating voice was launched recently under the UK based music company BIZZ Music.

The painter-turned-singer revealed that he aims to nurture his talent and is currently learning music from Moon Market, Lahore.

The budding artist has also been praised by people from across the border including ace Indian playback singer.

He took to Facebook and wrote, “Arif has already become extremely famous in India, too. Little taleem (music education) and he will become someone whom people will vouch for. God bless him. God willing he will be getting his due musically henceforth. Hope you are good. Lots of love and prayers.” Nigam wished him all the best for his future.

