Two alligators enjoy chin scratches in reptile zoo, video goes viral

A jaw-dropping video shared on Instagram showed two alligators were enjoying chin scratches by a woman in the reptile zoo.

The woman said that they are her pet alligaters who loved their chin scratches. She was also seen quickly taking back the hand when the second alligator makes a quick move as if to nip her finger.

The video has a caption, “Definitely make terrible pets, but they’re still cute though.”

 

 

The video clip garnered over millions of views and bulk of comments since being posted on Instagram one day ago.

