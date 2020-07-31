Viral video: Musician records stunning footage of meteor shower

The stunning footage of meteor show across the night sky by US musician Amber Coffman went viral and widely being shared on social media platforms.

The video has so far garnered 3.2 million views after being shared online with the caption, “Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages!”

Two meteor showers, the southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids were to be visible according to the American Meteor Society (AMS) meteor shower calendar which was recorded by Coffman.

The spectacular video was shot at Taos in New Mexico by the musician.

Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages! pic.twitter.com/kPIchIPREV — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) July 29, 2020

