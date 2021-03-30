Viral video: Bike stunt to become internet popular goes wrong

A video has gone viral on social media which showed a young man attempting a dangerous bike stunt to become famous on the internet, however, the action goes horribly wrong.

The video was posted by an Indian police officer on Twitter which showed the man was trying to stand on a motorbike’s seat while riding it but loses balance and falls on his back.

He was seen tossing in the air during the failed attempt and his head hits the road after falling on his back. According to Indian media reports, the man has a narrow escape from death following the incident.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra from Chhattisgarh posted the video on March 25 which has so far viewed over 21.3k times.

क्या आप अपने बच्चों/मित्रों के साथ ऐसा हादसा होते देख सकते हैं?

अगर नहीं? तो उन्हें ऐसी मूर्खता करने से रोकें. सुरक्षा को प्राथमिकता देना एवं यातायात नियमों का पालन करना सिखाएं. Note – Please never let your kids/friends upload & promote such stupidity on SM. pic.twitter.com/gNFpF5AOtI — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) March 25, 2021

He captioned it, “Can you see this happening to your children/friends? If so, then stop them from doing such foolishness.”

He urged people to teach them to prioritize safety and obey traffic rules. Kabra also asked the public to never let their kids or friends upload and promote such stupidity on social media.

