Is this a real cake? Video of elaborate prank goes viral
The video of an elaborate prank shared on Twitter went viral among netizens with a caption in French, “So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I’m going to be crazy,”.
The TikTok video has so far garnered over 9 million views on Twitter and everyone is believing it was actually a cake.
In the video, a woman is seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake decorated with whipped cream while the people are heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her.
Donc là on a un gâteau qui n’est pas un gâteau??😭 Je vais devenir folle pic.twitter.com/xVhjyp7rI6
— Ohnanawhatsmyname❓ (@1ndls5) July 14, 2020
When she cuts the cake with a knife it bursts. The cake was actually a water-filled balloon covered with the chocolate ganache and cream.
Many users wrote interesting comments over the elaborate prank. A user said, “Cakes cant even be cakes anymore, what’s going on with 2020?”
Cakes cant even be cakes anymore, what’s going on with 2020?
— Castro⚪ (@Jhoesee) July 15, 2020
Another commented, ” Don’t know what to believe anymore”.
Don’t know what to believe anymore pic.twitter.com/pauRnoHBfA
— Ezekiel_Thabang☺🇿🇦 (@Dattkid_Zee) July 16, 2020