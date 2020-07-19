Is this a real cake? Video of elaborate prank goes viral

Web Analytics
The video of an elaborate prank shared on Twitter went viral among netizens with a caption in French, “So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I’m going to be crazy,”.

The TikTok video has so far garnered over 9 million views on Twitter and everyone is believing it was actually a cake.

In the video, a woman is seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake decorated with whipped cream while the people are heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her.

When she cuts the cake with a knife it bursts. The cake was actually a water-filled balloon covered with the chocolate ganache and cream.

Many users wrote interesting comments over the elaborate prank. A user said, “Cakes cant even be cakes anymore, what’s going on with 2020?”

Another commented, ” Don’t know what to believe anymore”.

