Is this a real cake? Video of elaborate prank goes viral

The video of an elaborate prank shared on Twitter went viral among netizens with a caption in French, “So here we have a cake which is not a cake ?? I’m going to be crazy,”.

The TikTok video has so far garnered over 9 million views on Twitter and everyone is believing it was actually a cake.

In the video, a woman is seen celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake decorated with whipped cream while the people are heard singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her.

Donc là on a un gâteau qui n’est pas un gâteau??😭 Je vais devenir folle pic.twitter.com/xVhjyp7rI6 — Ohnanawhatsmyname❓ (@1ndls5) July 14, 2020

When she cuts the cake with a knife it bursts. The cake was actually a water-filled balloon covered with the chocolate ganache and cream.

Many users wrote interesting comments over the elaborate prank. A user said, “Cakes cant even be cakes anymore, what’s going on with 2020?”

Cakes cant even be cakes anymore, what’s going on with 2020? — Castro⚪ (@Jhoesee) July 15, 2020

Another commented, ” Don’t know what to believe anymore”.

Don’t know what to believe anymore pic.twitter.com/pauRnoHBfA — Ezekiel_Thabang☺🇿🇦 ‏ (@Dattkid_Zee) July 16, 2020

