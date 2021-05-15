Viral video: Meteorologist multiplies on screen during graphics glitch

EDEN PRAIRIE: The hilarious video of a graphic glitch during a weather forecast went viral on social media that caused FOX 9 Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed to multiply as she walks across the screen.

After realising the graphics swirling around her, Jennifer McDermed did not lose her nerve and said, “Ooo that is funky! What is going on? I don’t really know what’s going on!”

She broke out in peals of laughter and began moving her hands to see the hilarious effect unfold on the giant screen. She once walked across the screen to create her own train of McDermeds following behind her.

“It gave me a headache! Too many of me. I can’t even handle myself, let alone 10 of me,” McDermed said through giggles.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The FOX 9 meteorologist kept fighting through her laughter to finish her forecast. One of the anchorpersons said, “Whatever button you pushed, don’t do it again.” “It was like psychedelic and groovy,” the anchor responded.

The netizens were greatly amused by the video and wondered if all weather reports can be in the format.

Comments

comments