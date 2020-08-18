Viral video: Parents left speechless as 10-week-old baby repeats ‘I love you’

A 10-week-old infant has amazed his parents after repeating ‘I love you’ next to mother as so the viewers of the viral clip.

The mother Kesia Cameron from New York was telling her son, Little Roan, ‘I love you’ which was incredibly repeated by the baby boy aged only 10 weeks.

The video garnered more than one million views online which was posted with a caption of ‘Grandson is a genius! Watch!’ on TikTok by Lara Skadsen.

Little Roan can be seen attempting to mouth each sound as he echoes the phrase to the astonishment of his mum, who says “oh my God” as she clasps her hand over her mouth, Mirror UK reported.

It appears chatterbox Roan is learning at a fast pace, with most babies only expected to have ‘baby talk’ for the first few months of their lives before being able to say a few simple words like ‘mamma’ and ‘dadda’ by the end of 12 months, according to WebMD.

The NHS offers guidelines on how to help your little one pick up speech in their formative years.

It states from nought to six months you should use techniques including talking about what you are doing as you feed, change and bathe them, singing to your baby, and repeating the sounds they make back at them to teach them about listening and taking turns in conversation.

