Viral video shows man pretending to faint at work so that he can go out

A man has shared a video as a pro tip to escape work by pretending to faint so that he could go out besides ensuring that everyone believes him.

He shared ‘the best way’ how he once got off work after pretending to faint so that he could go out.

A Twitter user posted an 18-second clip with a caption, “What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick. He said that he wanted to go out so he decided to create the drama after making sure the manager was there as well.

What’s the best way you’ve ever blagged getting off work sick this is mine it was Boxing Day I was hungover and 18 and wanted to go out later so decided to pull this off 😭 made sure the manager was there as well pic.twitter.com/wIBuu2KWGL — elpedro ⭐️⭐️ (@ElpedroThe2nd) June 3, 2021

It showed him speaking to a woman at the counter of a supermarket and he then fell down on the floor after bringing his hands up and holding his forehead. Before landing on the floor, the man grabbed a plastic divider next to him and turned to his left.

The woman was seen looking terrified as she saw him lying on the floor motionless.

In the comments section, the man explained that everyone believed he had really fainted and said he was “given a free Lucozade and Galaxy bar” before being sent home.

He said in the comments section that everyone believed he had really fainted and was given a free Lucozade and Galaxy bar” before being sent home. He added that he knew he could hurt himself during the fall and thus he hit his head in a way that made it look real without getting any wounds.

The video has garnered over 1 million views and thousands of likes so far.

