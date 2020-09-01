A 15-year-old girl from Jhalandar India thwarted the snatchers’ attempt to flee with her phone as she put up a brave fight against assailants and defeated them.

The CCTV footage shows Kusum Kumari from Fatehpuri Mohalla, India, resisted and grabbed accused’s hand as well and followed him as he got the hold of her phone.

After a while, she managed to grab him by his t-shirt and dragged him off the bike. only a few minutes into the brawl a passerby intervened and rescued Kumari, who then reclaimed her phone.

The footage which captures her heroic resistance against muggers went viral and people can’t admire her enough.

Kumari was reportedly walking back home when two men on a bike ambushed her to snatch her phone.

However, the 15-year-old, instead of caving in, put up a fierce fistfight, pulled the pillion rider from the bike and engaged with him until people from around came to her rescue and helped get him arrested.

In her fight, the 15-year-old Kumari concedes multiple strikes and consequently serious injury from a sharp object from her assailant but to his frustration, the girl still persisted and saw to it that he faces the music.

She was later admitted to a private hospital for the treatment of her injuries and the attacker, identified as Avinash Kumar (22) alias Ashu, a resident of Begumpura, Basti Danishmanda, was arrested.

Avinash with his associate who fled the scene as the former was cornered, has also been registered in a case under Sections 389 B and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.

