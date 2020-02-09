Video of two planes on the same runway goes viral

A video shows two planes taking off and landing using the same runway goes viral which exhibits the expertise of air traffic controllers for the smooth functioning of airports, however, netizens suffer anxiety after watching it.

The 52-second video clip emerged on Twitter on February 9 has been viewed over 444,000 times so far which showed an aircraft preparing to take off from a runway while another plane is coming down behind it for landing.

The nail-biting video showed the plane completed its respective landing and takeoff smoothly while maintaining a narrow time gap.

Comments

comments