Viral video: WWII bomb explodes underwater after navy tries to defuse it

A video has gone viral on social media that showed a huge explosion of a World War II bomb underwater in Poland as the Navy attempted to defuse it.

The WWII bomb weighed 5.4 tons was found in September 2019 underneath a waterway leading to Poland’s Szczecin port. However, the bomb was neither inspected nor defused immediately after the discovery.

After more than a year of its discovery, the naval demolition experts tried to defuse it on October 15, 2020. The video showed a huge underwater explosion after the bomb went off after not being lifted successfully.

Lieutenant Commander Grzegorz Lewandowski said that things could have been much worse, however, nobody was hurt in the explosion.

When the bomb exploded, the divers were at a safe location while it is being defused through remote deflagration.

More than 750 local residents had to be evacuated from the area near Piast Canal before the clearance operation, whereas, a 2.4 kilometres exclusion zone was imposed around bomb by the authorities.

Commander Lewandowski said, “The deflagration process turned into detonation. The object can be considered neutralised, it will not pose any more threat to the Szczecin-Swinoujscie shipping channel. All divers were outside the danger zone.”

“Only its nose is sticking out. It’s a world first. Nobody has ever defused a Tallboy that is so well preserved and underwater. The bomb is dangerous because it contains a lot of explosives,” added Lewandowski.

It may be noted here that the explosion video had gone viral on social media last year that is becoming viral once again.

