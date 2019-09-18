Virgin Atlantic eyes over 80 new routes

LONDON: Virgin Atlantic said on Wednesday it is hoping to add over 80 new routes to its network after a third runway is built at London’s Heathrow Airport to challenge British Airways owner IAG’s dominance at the airport.

Heathrow’s expansion is due for completion in 2026 after lawmakers voted strongly in favour of the third runway in June 2018, although environmentalists and local groups are challenging the plans in court.

Virgin Atlantic said it could serve up to 84 new locations from the expanded airport compared to its current 19.

The plans would depend on Britain changing how it allocates slots to airlines. Currently Heathrow is dominated by IAG but rules governing the allocation of slots are under review by the government.

“Heathrow has been dominated by one airline group for far too long,” said Shai Weiss, chief executive at Virgin Atlantic.

“The third runway is a once in a lifetime opportunity to change the status quo and create a second flag-carrier,” he added. “This would lower fares and give real choice to passengers.”

IAG holds more than 55% of take-off and landing slots at Heathrow, with no other airline holding more than 5% of the others, Virgin Atlantic says.

A spokeswoman for Britain’s Department for Transport said aviation markets must be competitive and work in the best interests of passengers.

“We are exploring the best way to allocate landing slots, ensuring they promote fair and competitive growth when significant new capacity is released,” she added.

Virgin Atlantic, part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, currently operates long-haul routes to destinations such as New York, San Francisco, Johannesburg and Hong Kong.

It would like to add domestic routes such as Liverpool and Edinburgh, short-haul flights to Germany, Spain and France as well as long-haul flights to cities such as Jakarta and Panama City.

Routes to Cape Town and Chicago, which it has ditched in recent years, would be brought back under the expansion plans.

IAG said that Virgin could have increased its slot share at Heathrow to 19.7% by buying slots but had chosen not to do so, adding that Virgin also rented out slots it owns to other airlines.

“IAG welcomes competition but the facts speak for themselves. Virgin Atlantic’s lack of Heathrow routes is down to its own corporate strategy,” it added in a statement.

