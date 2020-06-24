Headache leads woman to $500,000 lottery jackpot

A painful headache turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a Virginia woman when it led her to a $500,000 lottery jackpot.

Olga Ritchie of Henrica told Virginia Lottery officials that she went to Tony’s Market in town to buy medicine as she was suffering from a headache where she decided to buy a Mega Money scratch-off ticket while checking out.

Later, she discovered at home that she had won the $500,0000 top prize. Ritchie told officials that she could not believe her eyes and she has almost fainted.

The woman said she was grateful for the headache which turned out to be her lucky day. Ritchie said that she plans to use her winnings to make updates to her home and save for retirement.

In another interesting report emerged in May, a lottery ticket bought by an Australian man by accident had turned out to be his best mistake ever as he won $785,303 in TattsLotto.

The Hobart man, on the condition of anonymity, said that he bought the ticket by mistake while attempting to play a different drawing. The lucky man said that he wanted to buy a different ticket when he had visited Sandy Bay Lotteries.

“I actually wanted to play the Superdraw this weekend but accidentally bought an entry into last weekend’s TattsLotto draw by mistake.”

“It’s a mistake that led me to have this winning entry, but I’m very happy with that mistake,” he added.

“Yesterday, I checked my ticket on my phone. I didn’t know what to think. I thought it was a joke at first. Even now, I’m not so sure. I’m a bit overwhelmed.”

Comments

comments