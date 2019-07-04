Take a virtual tour of Peshawar Museum through this app

History enthusiasts can take a virtual tour of the Buddha Gallery anywhere on their phones and during their visit to the Peshawar Museum.

Museums are meant to be places where people can come and learn about cultural heritage of their ancestors.

A mobile application has been developed by a social enterprise, KasabGar to facilitate the visitors and allow them to listen and read the description of artefacts of the Buddha Gallery.

People can easily learn about Buddhist artworks dating from the ancient Gandhara Empire including statues, paintings, manuscripts and other items.

“With the help of the Directorate of Archaeology, the museum’s administration and a social enterprise, an app has been introduced through which visitors can check details of different collections displayed at the museum without taking anyone’s help,” an administrator told ARY News.

“All the objects are accompanied by a QR code that can be scanned and gives information about the object in three languages—Pashto, Urdu and English,” he continued.

He shared that tablets having the application installed are available at the Facilitation Kiosk. It is provided to those visitors who do not posses smart phones to get some useful insight about the items displayed during their visit.

As part of the initiative, the digital technology will be available for all other sections of the museum soon.

The app Peshawar Museum can be downloaded from Google Playstore and apple store.

