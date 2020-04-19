Virus infections jump above 430 in Balochistan, confirms spokesperson

QUETTA: The spokesperson to the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, has confirmed that the coronavirus count reached 432 after 56 more tested positive, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Liaquat Shahwani said that the provincial health authorities have received overall 270 test reports today where 56 people found infected with the COVID-19, whereas, 214 others tested negative.

He detailed that the patients were affected by local transmission of the virus as they have no travel history. The patients were belonging to Quetta, Mastung, Jafarabad, Chaman and Sibi.

The tally of coronavirus cases jumped 14 in Balochcistan’s Mastung including a lady doctor of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, confirmed medical superintendent Dr Sajida Mengal.

She said that the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mastung are 14 now, whereas, the hospital administration has also sent samples of seven more staff members after a lady doctor detected with the virus.

Dr Mengal added that two suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted in the isolation ward of the hospitals.

