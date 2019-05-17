WASHINGTON: Pakistani ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on Friday said new visa policy is aimed at promoting religious tourism in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing an Iftar dinner at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, the ambassador said Pakistan has demonstrated religious harmony by opening Kartarpur corridor.

Mr Khan said purpose of arranging an Iftar dinner at embassy was to share the blessings of Ramazan and promote interfaith harmony and mutual understanding.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump hosted an Iftar dinner for the Muslim members from his administration and top diplomats from various countries at the White House.

Ramadan is a time when people join forces in pursuit of hope, tolerance and peace, US President Donald Trump had said.

Read more: Ban on Masood Azhar not to impact Pak-US relations: Asad Majeed

During this month of worship, Muslims fast from sunrise to sundown and focus on prayer and spiritual life to deepen their devotion to god.

“Ramadan is a time of charity, of giving, and service to our fellow citizens. Ramadan is a very special time. It’s a time to draw closer as families, neighbours and communities,” Donald Trump had said.

Comments

comments