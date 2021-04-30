ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting on Friday with Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó stressed the importance of developing a strong economic relationship that is proportional to the bilateral ties Pakistan and Hungary enjoy, ARY News reported.

The press statement released by the Prime Minister House said that the meeting today underlined need for expanding beneficial cooperation in trade, energy, water resource management, food and agriculture, science and technology, and higher education.

The PM further discussed the potential of Pakistan in terms of investments and invited the Hungarian business community to benefit from business-friendly climate of Pakistan and bring further investment into the country.

The huddle comprising top officials of the two countries also exchanged views on the adverse economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Khan appreciated Hungary’s efforts in vaccinating its population. He underlined that Pakistan’s efforts have been aimed at ensuring saving people from dying of the virus, and at the same time preventing them from dying of hunger, by stimulating the economy.

Earlier today it was reported that Hungary desired to boost its economic ties with Pakistan, quoting Peter Szijjarto who addressing the Pakistan-Hungary Economic Diplomacy event in Islamabad today.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said his country regards this region with special importance because of cultural and historical similarities as well as security reasons. He said Hungary really values and respects the contributions that Pakistan has been making to ensure the security and stability of the region.

