Visitors at Punjab cattle markets to undergo coronavirus screening

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday directed the health authorities to set up coronavirus screening camps at cattle markets in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Acting on the directives of the chief minister, the provincial healthcare department has issued details of the testing protocols to be followed for visitors and those who have brought sacrificial animals to the cattle market.

According to secretary healthcare, all sellers and visitors would be screened for coronavirus at the entrance of the market. “Sample of any person found with having virus symtoms will be sent to a laboratory for test,” he said adding that concerned person would be asked to quarantine before his test results.

In case of testing positive for coronavirus, the affected person would be asked to self-quarantine or be admitted to a hospital.

There will be a complete ban on entering the cattle market premises without undergoing the screening process, said the Punjab health department official.

Read More: Punjab govt devises SOPs for cattle markets, collective sacrifice on Eid ul Adha

According to SOPs issued by the Punjab government for cattle markets issued on July 04, they should be established 2-5 kilometers outside city limits. The markets should have spacious parking lots with separate entry and exit points, the notification read.

The government has restricted the elderly and children from visiting. “People experiencing symptoms like fever, cough should avoid visiting cattle markets,” the notification added.

Comments

comments