Visually impaired end protest after successful dialogues in Lahore

LAHORE: Visually impaired persons on Saturday night announced to end their protest after holding successful dialogues with the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the visually impaired end their protest after a government delegation led by MPA Nazir Ahmed Chohan along with DIG operations and deputy commissioner Lahore met with the protesters and assured them of resolving their issues within 35 days.

Following the successful dialogues, the PTI MPA said, “We will ensure that their just demands will be addressed within the stipulated time.”

The protesters were demanding of the government to regularise their jobs and issue salaries on time. They said that many of them were hired as daily-wage employees in various departments of the provincial government.

“Neither we are assigned any work nor salaries come regularly,” said one of the protesters demanding the government to permanent their jobs.

