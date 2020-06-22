Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Visually impaired man scoring a basket on his first try, video goes viral

Visually impaired man viral video basketball

The heartwarming video of a visually impaired man scoring a basket in his first try went viral on social media platforms while several people started sharing stories for those overcoming their disabilities.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user @fred035schultz which showed the man standing in the middle of the court with a basketball and the people around him encouraging him to shoot.

The crowd broke into a cheer with many jumping in happiness after he aimed the basket and managed to score.

The interesting video garnered over 1.7 million views so far after being shared online. The netizens have expressed great joy on the video clip.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Archaeologists make astonishing discovery near Stonehenge

Offbeat

Swan dies of sadness after her unhatched eggs get vandalised

Offbeat

Iran: Man puts card in ATM to withdraw cash but petrol comes out

Offbeat

US man kills friend while showing off gun


ARY NEWS URDU