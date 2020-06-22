Visually impaired man scoring a basket on his first try, video goes viral

The heartwarming video of a visually impaired man scoring a basket in his first try went viral on social media platforms while several people started sharing stories for those overcoming their disabilities.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user @fred035schultz which showed the man standing in the middle of the court with a basketball and the people around him encouraging him to shoot.

The crowd broke into a cheer with many jumping in happiness after he aimed the basket and managed to score.

The interesting video garnered over 1.7 million views so far after being shared online. The netizens have expressed great joy on the video clip.

This family’s reaction to their blind Uncle hitting a free throw on his first shot is the Twitter content I’m here for. 🤘🏻💪🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/690hFoFsXH — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) June 21, 2020

Comments

comments