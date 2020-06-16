Bollywood needs to become a place where talent is nurtured, not crushed: Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi hopes Bollywood does some serious introspection following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 34-year-old committed suicide at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Oberoi was one of the handful of film fraternity members who attended Rajput’s funeral on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Saathiya actor penned down a note and called on the Indian film fraternity to truly become a family as many people have raised eyebrows at Sushant’s death being ruled a suicide, along with claims about his mental health.

In his note, Mr Oberoi wrote, “I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely.”

Sharing what he witnessed at the funeral of the Kedarnath star, he said “When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable. When I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt.”

He hopes that the industry which calls itself a family does some serious introspection and change for the better.

“We need to care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement of deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family… a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us,” he further added.

The heartthrob said he will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput and prayed that God takes away all his pain as well as give strength to his family.

Actress Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty and Shradda Kapoor also attended the late actor’s funeral.

