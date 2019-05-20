Web Analytics
Vivek Oberoi slammed over Aishwarya Rai tweet

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is being slammed online for posting a tweet about superstar Aishwarya Rai’s personal life and comparing it with elections.

As voting ended Indian election in decades, Vivek Oberoi, for no reason, tweeted a meme containing three images; the first showing Aishwarya Rai with Salman Khan, the second showing her with Vivek himself and the third shows her with Abhishek and their daughter, Aaradhya. The captions for each of the three images read, ‘opinion poll’, ‘exit poll’ and ‘result’, respectively.

A number of social media users including celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor and journalists like Nidhi Razdan and Javeria Siddique.

As journalist Nidhi Razdan condemned his act in a tweet, a number of other renowned journalists also expressed their disapproval of what most of them termed a ‘distasteful tweet’

More over, Chairperson of India’s National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma announced that she will be serving a notice to Vivek Oberoi.

It is pertinent to note here that superstar Aishwarya Rai was once in relationship with equally popular Salman Khan, the she briefly dated Vivek Oberoi, before finally marrying Abhishek Bachchan with whom she has a daughter.

Considered a second grade actor, Vivek Oberoi, had in the past also indirectly called her ‘plastic heart’ when talking about the affair in a show.

