Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is being slammed online for posting a tweet about superstar Aishwarya Rai’s personal life and comparing it with elections.

As voting ended Indian election in decades, Vivek Oberoi, for no reason, tweeted a meme containing three images; the first showing Aishwarya Rai with Salman Khan, the second showing her with Vivek himself and the third shows her with Abhishek and their daughter, Aaradhya. The captions for each of the three images read, ‘opinion poll’, ‘exit poll’ and ‘result’, respectively.

A number of social media users including celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor and journalists like Nidhi Razdan and Javeria Siddique.

Move on please 🙂 — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) May 20, 2019

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

As journalist Nidhi Razdan condemned his act in a tweet, a number of other renowned journalists also expressed their disapproval of what most of them termed a ‘distasteful tweet’

Distasteful. Move on Mr. Oberoi https://t.co/BbLskLUoLh — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) May 20, 2019

this is sick — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 20, 2019

Absolutely distasteful!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Tsk tsk… his eternal fight for relevance was always sad but now this is pathetic and disgusting. — Aiyshwarya Mahadev | ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯ ಮಂಚನಹಳ್ಳಿ ಮಹದೇವ (@AiyshwaryaM) May 20, 2019

More over, Chairperson of India’s National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma announced that she will be serving a notice to Vivek Oberoi.

This tweet is absolutely Disgusting, distasteful, and degrading a women. @NCWIndia will be serving notice to @vivekoberoi https://t.co/Np0APTMzIZ — rekha sharma (@sharmarekha) May 20, 2019

It is pertinent to note here that superstar Aishwarya Rai was once in relationship with equally popular Salman Khan, the she briefly dated Vivek Oberoi, before finally marrying Abhishek Bachchan with whom she has a daughter.

Considered a second grade actor, Vivek Oberoi, had in the past also indirectly called her ‘plastic heart’ when talking about the affair in a show.

