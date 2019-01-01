Mathira injured in horrific car accident in Dubai

Model and actress Mathira on Tuesday informed her fans on Instagram that she had been injured in a deadly car accident in United Arab Emirates (UAE) but is safe now.

The television host was riding in a car with her friend when it was hit by two trucks. She also shared pictures of the accident from her hospital bed.

The 26-year old further relayed that her friend Sana is out of danger as well and requested everyone to remember them in their prayers.

Mathira went on to thank the Almighty to save her. “My friend Sara is well, Masha Allah. He has his mercy on us and saved us. To be honest, bad eyes and ill wishers do cause a bit of damage. Allah will repay these people for their thoughts.”

She also thanked her friends who stood by her in difficult times. ““My friends are a gem. So much love and care. Thank you for making me feel so at home and looking after me in my good and in my bad times. Allah blessed me with another life. His mercy and protection always be on me and all of us. Amen.”

