PM Imran Khan reaffirms commitment to to be the voice of Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the commitment to become the voice of innocent Kashmiris and raise the case of Kashmir at every international forum.

Talking to renowned Kashmiri worker Tony Ashai in Islamabad on Monday, he said the international community will have to realize the agenda of Modi’s government and its deadliest impact on the region, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Pakistan desires early OIC meet on Kashmir issue: FM Shah Mahmood

The prime minister said the agenda, based on RSS and Hindutava ideology, is aimed at not only removing the identity of the Kashmiri people but millions of the people residing in India as well. He, however, said this dream will not actualize.

The Prime Minister said the government and people of Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

Read More: Flames triggered in occupied Kashmir by Modi govt engulfing entire India: FM Qureshi

Speaking on the occasion, Tony Ashai expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for internationally highlighting the Kashmir issue and drawing the world’s attention towards oppression and persecution being perpetrated by the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

He said raising the Kashmir issue at every forum including the United Nations by the Prime Minister has exposed the RSS based agenda of the Modi government.

Comments

comments