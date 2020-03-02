Voluntary Afghan refugee repatriation restarts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees to their country has restarted after a break of three months.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Spokesman Qaiser Afridi while talking to media persons in Peshawar on Monday said the repatriation will continue for the next nine months.

He said that two centres have been established at Nowshera and Quetta for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesman said that at the time around 1.4 million Afghan refugees are living in different cities of Pakistan.

He said the voluntary repatriating Afghan refugees will get 200 dollars each on reaching Kandahar, Nangarhar and Kabul.

The Afghan peace deal is key to development towards peace in the country, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said while addressing a press conference yesterday.

Qureshi who was in Qatar’s capital Doha on a three-day visit attended the historic signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban as representative of Pakistan.

“In Pakistan’s view this agreement is a key development as the people of Afghanistan want peace after a long war,” he said and congratulated Taliban as well as the United States over the agreement.

