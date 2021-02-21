Vote count underway for NA-221 by-poll in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: The polling on the NA-221 Tharparkar seat has ended and the vote count is currently underway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm.

The polling process was interrupted at polling station of Kesarar due to the fire incident. The polling resumed after the police and rangers controlled the situation.

Some miscreants entered the polling station of Kesarar in NA-221 and set the polling station on fire, which burnt the polling material for the by-election. Some police uniforms were also burnt in the incident.

The Rangers personnel reached the spot and arrested five suspects.

A tough contest is expected between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon and Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) contestant Mir Ali Shah Jeelani in the constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 318 polling stations for the by-poll and declared 13 of them as sensitive while 95 as highly sensitive. Tharparkar’s NA-221 constituency has overall 281,900 voters.

Sindh Rangers has been deployed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations along with the installation of 200 CCTV cameras at various stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NA-221 became vacant after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani lost his life due to coronavirus in December 2020.

