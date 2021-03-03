Vote of confidence: Govt decides to summon NA session

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal government has decided to convene a session of the National Assembly after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) backed candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani pulled off a surprise win on Senate from Islamabad, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The government will send a summary to President Arif Alvi tomorrow. The summary will be forwarded to President Alvi under Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

As per sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence from the Parliament.

This was announced by announced Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“The prime minister has announced to take a vote of confidence from the Parliament,” he said while addressing a presser alongside the federal ministers. “The nation will now know as to who is standing on which side,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The foreign minister said that the government tried all its efforts to pave way for Senate elections, however, the opposition foiled all such attempts. He further lamented that the ECP was responsible to hold free and fair polls, however, it failed in performing its duty.

In a major upset, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani emerged victorious against the ruling party’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

