ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has conveyed to President Arif Alvi that Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully got the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

In an official communication through a letter, the speaker conveyed to the president that Imran Khan has got the vote of confidence from the assembly. “He has the support of the majority of the National Assembly,” it said while sharing that the premier got 178 votes in the house of 342 members.

The letter to President Arif Alvi further read that the vote of confidence was sought from the lawmakers under Section 7 of Article 91 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan earlier in the day successfully obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 178 votes.

Addressing in the National Assembly, after gaining a vote of confidence from the House, PM Imran Khan said when you come out of a difficult time, you get stronger.

He thanked all the MNAs supporting him for taking out the time and attending the session to vote.

Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response to his reservations, PM Imran Khan said he was surprised over the ECP’s statement that the Senate elections were transparently held.

“If this was a good election, what would be the worst,” he asked. He advised the ECP to get a briefing from the secret agencies of the country after that they will come to know how money was used in the recent Senate elections.

PM Khan announced to bring election reforms in the country. “Want to tell the ECP, we are introducing electronic voting machines.”

