Vote of confidence: NA speaker rejects opposition’s allegation

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has strongly rejected the opposition’s allegations regarding the number of votes secured by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the vote of confidence, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Asad Qaiser said we have to promote democratic norms and should not lose moral ground.

The speaker NA said he has constituted a committee comprising members from both the treasury and opposition benches to probe into the unpleasant incidents that took place both inside and outside the parliament house.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that he will approach every political party as part of his election campaign for reelection to the seat of Chairman of the Upper House.

Sanjrani said whosoever wins the elections of the Chairman Senate, our main focus should remain on strengthening the parliament and democracy.

Last week, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan successfully obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 178 votes.

