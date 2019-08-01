Session to vote on no-trust motion begins in Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate session to vote on the no-trust motions against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjran and the Deputy Chairman Salim Mandivalla has started in the parliament.

Ballot papers for the voting in Senate have been prepared which will be used for secret voting by senators in accordance with their names in alphabetic order.

It is declared mandatory to insert vote into the ballot box after casting vote in favour or opposition.

A Presiding Officer (PO) will also announce the schedule of elections for the vacant seats, whereas, Senator Barrister Saif will organise polls for the new chairman and deputy chairman.

The instructions were issued in a letter released by Senate Secretariat for voting on the no-confidence motion. The secretariat has also imposed a ban on carrying mobile phones in the polling booth. The letter also stated that grabbing photos of the ballot paper is also prohibited in order to ensure secrecy of the vote.

The chairman of the upper house of parliament said in a statement that he would resolutely face the opposition’s motion to oust him.

Earlier, on July 9, the opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house of parliament with signatures of 38 opposition members.

