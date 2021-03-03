‘Vote traders’ suffer worst defeat in Senate elections: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that “vote traders” suffered the worst defeat in the Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Felicitating the workers and leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied parties over the victory in the Senate elections, Mahmood Khan said that PTI’s lawmakers proved themselves to be the true soldiers of PM Imran Khan today.

He maintained that our lawmakers not only defeated the opponents but also exposed the “traders of conscience.” The chief minister maintained that PTI believed in transparency in the electoral process.

Read More: PTI, allies gain Senate control amid Hafeez Shaikh’s defeat from Islamabad

Earlier today, as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the 18 seats in Senate elections 2021 on Wednesday after having suffered a major setback in Islamabad, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) backed candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani pulled off a surprise win on National Assembly seat.

The PTI–backed candidates had won 10 out of total 12 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), five from Punjab (unopposed), two from Sindh, and one Senate seat from Islamabad, according to un0fficial results.

As per unofficial results, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which was an ally of ruling PTI had won six Senate seats. Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) had secured two Senate seats from Sindh Assembly.

