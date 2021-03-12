PTI’s Mirza Afridi elected as Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mirza Afridi has been elected as Deputy Chairman Senate on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, out of the total 98 votes polled, PTI’s Mirza Afridi secured 54 votes while his rival and candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Abdul Ghafoor Haideri received 44 votes.

Meanwhile, Mirza Afridi took oath as deputy chairman Senate. Presiding Officer Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah administered the oath.

Earlier, the voting process to elect deputy chairman Senate inside the Upper House of the Parliament concluded as there is a one-on-one contest between PDM’s candidate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and government-backed Mirza Afridi.

Those who had cast their votes included Faisal Subzwari, Farooq H Naek, Ramesh Kumar, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Asif Kirmani and others.

Earlier in the day, Senator Sadiq Sanjrani took oath as Senate chairman for the second time on Friday as house members from the opposition alliance cause commotion over wasted votes.

As the oath-taking took place, the house experienced a row raised by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Farooq H Naik who argued against discarding seven votes which could have meant a win for joint opposition alliance’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The Senate chairmanship candidate for Sadiq Sanjrani has won the top seat in the upper house of the parliament supported by the ruling party’s alliance as he contended against opposition alliance’s Yousuf Raza Gilani. Read More: PDM demands parliamentary probe after discovery of spy cameras Sanjrani with his renewed chairmanship received 47 senate votes from the house while the front-runner for joint opposition alliance Gilani could claim 44 votes with about seven votes were rendered wasted.

