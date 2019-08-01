Voting begins to remove Senate deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Senate is currently voting on the no-trust motion against its Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

Senator Barrister Saif, who was appointed as presiding officer, is chairing the session today.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion is underway in the Upper House. A total of 53 votes are required to remove the deputy Senate chairman.

Senators of opposition parties have decided against to cast their votes on the motion.

The resolution to remove Mandviwalla was tabled by the senators of the government and its allied parties.

There are 100 senators attending the session today.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier today, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion against him, tabled by the opposition parties.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on July 12.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee had nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate to replace the incumbent Chairman Senate.

It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion has been submitted against the senate chairman.

