A company, Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), is all set to begin the construction of the first-ever Voyager space hotel in 2025 to open it for guests by 2027 that will have Earth-viewing lounges and other services with accommodation for 400 people.

The company has planned to open the Voyager space hotel to guests by 2027 by offering them hotel services like Earth-viewing lounges, cinema, spa, restaurants, libraries, gym and others.

OAC announced beginning its construction in 2025 to launch it into the cosmos within two years and the Voyager Class space station is described as ‘a rotating space station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity by increasing or decreasing the rate of rotation,’ according to its website.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The station will be designed from the start to accommodate both national space agencies conducting low gravity research and space tourists who want to experience life on a large space station with the comfort of low gravity and the feel of a nice hotel,” says the space hotel’s further description.

There will not be zero gravity to allow people to spend a long duration of time completely weightless without proper training.

The Voyager Class space station will rotate to generate artificial gravity that will be set at a similar level to the gravity found on the surface of the moon, whereas, the space hotel will cruise around the Earth in 90 minutes.

A series of pods will be attached to the outside of the rotating ring and some of them could be sold to government agencies for space research.

The details pertaining to the construction cost of the space hotel were not disclosed by the company nor the expenses of accommodation for the guests.

However, OAC said that the costs are getting cheaper because of reusable launch vehicles like the SpaceX Falcon 9 and the future Starship.

NASA veterans, pilots, engineers and architects are among the team building the Voyager space hotel in accordance with the concept of Voyager Station ideated in 2012 with the launch of the Gateway Foundation which established OAC in 2018 to realise the vision of an orbiting station.

Comments

comments