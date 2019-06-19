Web Analytics
8th Interim Wage Board Award for media workers announced by Firdous Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced the 8th Interim Wage Board Leadership Award for media workers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting addressing a press conference said: “325 percent salary increase which is equal to Rs 8,500 had been proposed for special grade media workers, 306 percent equaling Rs 6,500 for grades 1-4, and 355 percent equaling Rs 5,000 for grades 5 to 8 has been approved under the initiative.”

Awan called it a step towards permanent awards of the sort, which would be announced soon.

The interim award was being announced with the consensus of all stakeholders, revealed Awan.

She added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was committed to providing due rights to media workers.

The  government’s decision to fix minimum wage of Rs 17,500 was further proof to that claim, she supplemented.

