Wahab advises political opponents to avoid politics on Karachi’s garbage

KARACHI: The MQM and PTI are politicking over the garbage problem of Karachi, Sindh’s Adviser on Environment, Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday.

Wahab visited Jam Chakro landfill site in Karachi accompanied by M.D. Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

He advised PTI and MQM opponents to avoid politics over garbage problem of the city.

“Still 1.6 million tonnes of garbage littered in the city,” Sindh government spokesman said. “We have to work hand in hand (to address the problem)”, Wahab said.

Around 12,000 tonnes of garbage being removed from the city daily, while in Ali Zaidi’s campaign 12,000 tonnes of trash deposited at the landfill site in one-and-half month, Wahab said. “Where the remaining garbage vanished,” he questioned.

Some people want to show the government of Sindh in a bad light, he said.

Garbage will be removed from each nook and corner of Karachi after 10 Muharram, the adviser said.

Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, is facing an emergency situation due to garbage littered along the roads and streets of the city.

Of the nearly 13,000 tonnes of garbage thrown out onto the city daily by a population of over 13 million, nearly 70% reaches the two landfills, while the rest remains strewn around the city in drains and some even finds its way quietly into the Arabian Sea, a study of the problem said.

