Wahab Riaz, wife blessed with baby girl

Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz and his wife Zainab Chaudhry welcomed a baby girl recently.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he shared the news with his fans that he was blessed with his second daughter.

The couple have named her Hoorain Sikandar.

“My family and I just welcomed Hoorain Sikandar in to our world, my second daughter Alhumdulilah. She’s in my arms as I write this tweet and my wife is smiling at me n well right next to me there is no joy comparable to blessing n mercy a beti,” he wrote.

Wish dad was around to hold her

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the fast bowler from fellow cricketers and fans.

Riaz wishes that his father Sikandar Riaz, who passed away in 2017, was around to hold his daughter.

The pacer’s first daughter Eshal is five years old.

