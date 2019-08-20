KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information Murtaza Wahab lashed out at Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar for his advice to the people against paying taxes to the Sindh government.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, he said, on one hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire federal cabinet are encouraging people to pay taxes so that the country can pay off its debts and start the journey of progress, whereas, a Mayor from the coalition party of the center is asking people to not pay their taxes.

Earlier today, Waseem Akhtar stated that “people of Karachi should stop paying tax to the Sindh government” as problems of the city can not be resolved by crowdfunding or other aides, “it is the responsibility of the federal and the Sindh governments,” he stressed.

The provincial minister slammed Akhtar for his advice and said: “You should be ashamed of yourself, there can be political differences among us but nothing is more important than Pakistan.”

He urged the Mayor to put his vested interest aside and not give ‘wrong suggestions’ to the public.

“Such statements do not serve Pakistan or its people at all,” he said while denouncing his remarks.

