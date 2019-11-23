Remembering Waheed Murad on 36th death anniversary

The 36th death anniversary of Pakistani Chocolatey Hero‚ producer and scriptwriter Waheed Murad is being observed today (Saturday) across the world.

His fans remember their hero for his impeccable contribution to the Pakistani film industry remains, which remains indebted to him for bringing style and grace to acting.

Born on 2nd October 1938, Waheed Murad was famous for his charming expressions, attractive personality, tender voice and unusual talent for acting.

He graduated from the S.M. Arts College Karachi and then earned a Master’s degree in English literature from the University of Karachi.

He started his film career in a cameo in 1959 in the film Saathi when he was 21 years old. One of his films, Armaan, which he produced himself, was a great success. He acted in 125 feature films and earned 32 film awards.

Besides, he also produced 11 films and directed one, titled Ishaara.

In November 2010‚ 27 years after his death, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts. He died on November 23‚ 1983 in Karachi.

Comments

comments