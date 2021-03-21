WATCH: Waitress quits job on spot after customer refuses to wear mask

A waitress quit her job on the spot after a customer refused to wear a face mask in a restaurant in the United States (US).

In a video posted on TikTok, a couple can be seen entering an unknown restaurant. The man is wearing a face mask, but his partner isn’t. Meanwhile, a waitress came up to her and requests the customer to put her mask on.

The customer kept arguing with her, saying that she will go to her table really quickly. She was adamant despite the former telling her politely that she will only be allowed once she wears a mask. To this, the woman answers that she does not want to spoil her lipstick. Later, the manager intervenes and tries to put some sense in her.

The waitress comes back and talks to her again. “But it’s people like you who make it difficult for having a job. I don’t get paid enough to be here.”

While she says this, she takes off her apron and cap and tells the manager that all this “is not even her fault.” Then, she storms off the restaurant stating that she quit.

In the end, the customer gives in and wears the mask.

Otherwise posted on December 2020, the video did the internet’s rounds again. According to UNILAD, the video got 21.2 million views on TikTok. Netizens were clearly enraged after watching the video.

“I think it’s so unfair for these people. They did nothing wrong but did their job, and then people won’t even obey the rules. Literally, the amount of stress that a person goes through with this situation is too much,” one user said. Another user called her a “villain.”

